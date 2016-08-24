Huellas químicas revelan la fuente del deshielo del Himalaya

Las partículas de hollín que aceleran el deshielo de los glaciares del Himalaya y del Tíbet provienen en su mayoría de combustibles fósiles de China y del subcontinente norte de India, según un estudio publicado hoy por la revista “Nature”.
La identificación del origen de estas partículas, llevada a cabo por la Academia de Ciencias China, podría proporcionar una mejor orientación para futuras acciones de mitigación de la contaminación.
La mayor causa de disminución de los glaciares se debe sobretodo a la presencia de carbono u hollín, pues la magnitud del calor irradiado por estos aerosoles calienta el aire y la superficie del hielo.
Son muchos los glaciares, situados dentro de la meseta del Himalayay del Tíbet, que están disminuyendo. Esto afecta a miles de millones de personas que dependen del agua del deshielo.
El autor del estudio, Shichang Kang, y sus colegas usaron una técnica de huellas de doble carbono-isótopo para identificar la firma química del carbón negro que recuperaron en la atmósfera y la superficie de la nieve del Himalaya y la meseta tibetana.
Esta técnica permitió a los investigadores distinguir entre el tipo de fuente (biomasa o combustibles fósiles) y la región de origen.
Las muestras recuperadas en el norte de la meseta tibetana indican que el carbón negro es predominantemente de fuentes de combustibles fósiles chinos (que representan alrededor del 66% de las muestras).
Mientras que en las del Himalaya, las partículas de carbón negro también estaban compuestas por biomasa pero su origen procedía de la Llanura Indogangética, región en el norte del subcontinente Indio.
En general, el hollín proviene de la combustión, ya sea en cocinas tradicionales, calderas de edificios, plantas de carbón o el diesel de los vehículos.
Fuente: elcomercio.pe
Emmett
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader
entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
commons.wikimedia.org
Hi there all, here every person is sharing these
kinds of familiarity, so it’s fastidious to read this weblog,
and I used to go to see this web site daily.
arsenal soccer
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
holiday travel
Yes! Finally someone writes about travel cruise starting.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
LarLime
Baclofene Hypertension Kamagra Oral Jelly Buono For Sale Bentyl Edinburgh cialis Buying real worldwide isotretinoin best website mastercard
www.youtube.com
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Aurelia
Yes! Finally someone writes about jordan soccer.
Frederico de Almeida Vieira Carneiro
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this site is in fact good.
Hildegarde
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m
trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you
know of any please share. Kudos!
travel close
I was very pleased to find this web site. I want to to thank
you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed
every bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new things in your
website.
travel diary
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts
as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my
users would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide
here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
Thanks a lot!
pay monthly phone
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was looking for this particular info for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
besting timex watches
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS
feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and
please keep up the enjoyable work.
LarLime
Kamagra Australia Mastrcard El Cialis Que Es cialis viagra levitra kaufen rezeptfrei What Is Amoxicillin And Clavulanate Potassium
https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usurio(a)_Discusso:Luiz_Gastao_Bittencourt_da_Silva
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking
approximately! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my site =).
We can have a hyperlink exchange contract among us
having holiday travel
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a
blog that’s equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something which too few men and women are speaking
intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I found this in my search for something
relating to this.
cause fatal heart
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I have read this publish and if I may just I desire to suggest you some
fascinating issues or suggestions. Maybe you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to read even more issues about it!
imagine holiday travel
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Sammie
If you are going for finest contents like
myself, just visit this site everyday for the reason that it gives quality
contents, thanks
custom soccer jerseys
Very nice article, totally what I was looking for.
make holiday travel
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I
have found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
LarLime
Celebrex Online Cheap Priligy Se Vende En Farmacias viagra Propecia Prevencion Online Pharmacy24
LarLime
buy brand name accutane Priligy Similares levitra prices 20 gm free delivery Buy Doxycycline Forum Keflex Equivalents
travel magazine
I have read so many articles or reviews about the blogger lovers
but this article is actually a nice paragraph, keep it up.