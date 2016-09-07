Hoy inician los Juegos Paralímpicos

Hoy inician los Juegos Paralímpicos

By canal44
- 7 Septiembre, 2016
- in Deportes
223

Mejorar la actuación de hace cuatro años y confirmar que el nivel competitivo que se tiene no es obra de la casualidad es la consigna de México en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Río 2016 que se inauguran esta tarde.

Río de Janeiro.- Con una delegación de 69 deportistas que competirán en nueve especialidades, el deporte paralímpico tricolor busca superar la cosecha de seis oros, cuatro platas y 11 bronces en Londres 2012.

Resultado de imagen para paralimpicos 2016 sexy

Durante los Paralímpicos, que se prolongarán hasta el 18 de septiembre, más de 4 mil emisarios de 160 países participarán en 528 pruebas de 23 disciplinas para deportistas en silla de ruedas, amputados, con debilidad intelectual y ciegos y débiles visuales.

Resultado de imagen para paralimpicos 2016 sexy

Todas las competencias se celebrarán en los mismos escenarios olímpicos de la justa en agosto.

Facebook Comments

14 Comments

  1. tender

    These are in fact enormous ideas in about blogging. You have touched some pleasant things
    here. Any way keep up wrinting.

  2. tinder dating site free

    Hello there, I found your web site via Google whilst searching for a similar matter, your website came up, it seems good.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just turned into aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
    I’ll appreciate should you proceed this in future.
    Many people can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  3. tinder

    Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this site,
    and post is in fact fruitful in support of me, keep up posting these types of content.

  4. tender

    Hi there, I do believe your website could possibly be having web browser compatibility
    problems. When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E.,
    it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted
    to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from
    that, excellent website!

  5. tinder dating

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude!
    Thank you, However I am experiencing issues with
    your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody else getting the same RSS
    problems? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

  6. tender dating site

    It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before finish I am reading
    this impressive article to increase my knowledge.

  7. tender dating

    you are actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
    It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve
    done a great activity on this topic!

  8. tinder dating

    I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
    Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.

  9. tinder dating site

    I simply couldn’t depart your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely
    enjoyed the standard information a person provide in your visitors?
    Is going to be again often to check out new posts

  10. tinder

    hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely
    picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous
    to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement
    in google and could damage your high quality score if
    advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS
    to my email and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

  11. tinder dating

    I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with
    your website. It appears as though some of the written text in your posts are running
    off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?

    This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had
    this happen previously. Cheers

  12. tinder dating site

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
    and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around
    your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  13. Florencio

    hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

  14. tinder dating site

    Its not my first time to go to see this web page, i am browsing this site dailly and take fastidious information from here all the time.

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Compra una televisión de plasma en 900 pesos y era una madera envuelta en plástico

Los hechos se registraron en México México.-En un