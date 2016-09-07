Hoy inician los Juegos Paralímpicos

Mejorar la actuación de hace cuatro años y confirmar que el nivel competitivo que se tiene no es obra de la casualidad es la consigna de México en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Río 2016 que se inauguran esta tarde.
Río de Janeiro.- Con una delegación de 69 deportistas que competirán en nueve especialidades, el deporte paralímpico tricolor busca superar la cosecha de seis oros, cuatro platas y 11 bronces en Londres 2012.
Durante los Paralímpicos, que se prolongarán hasta el 18 de septiembre, más de 4 mil emisarios de 160 países participarán en 528 pruebas de 23 disciplinas para deportistas en silla de ruedas, amputados, con debilidad intelectual y ciegos y débiles visuales.
Todas las competencias se celebrarán en los mismos escenarios olímpicos de la justa en agosto.
tender
These are in fact enormous ideas in about blogging. You have touched some pleasant things
here. Any way keep up wrinting.
tinder dating site free
Hello there, I found your web site via Google whilst searching for a similar matter, your website came up, it seems good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just turned into aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate should you proceed this in future.
Many people can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
tinder
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this site,
and post is in fact fruitful in support of me, keep up posting these types of content.
tender
Hi there, I do believe your website could possibly be having web browser compatibility
problems. When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E.,
it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted
to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from
that, excellent website!
tinder dating
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude!
Thank you, However I am experiencing issues with
your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS
problems? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
tender dating site
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before finish I am reading
this impressive article to increase my knowledge.
tender dating
you are actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve
done a great activity on this topic!
tinder dating
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
tinder dating site
I simply couldn’t depart your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely
enjoyed the standard information a person provide in your visitors?
Is going to be again often to check out new posts
tinder
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely
picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous
to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement
in google and could damage your high quality score if
advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS
to my email and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
tinder dating
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with
your website. It appears as though some of the written text in your posts are running
off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had
this happen previously. Cheers
tinder dating site
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around
your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Florencio
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
tinder dating site
Its not my first time to go to see this web page, i am browsing this site dailly and take fastidious information from here all the time.