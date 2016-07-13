En pleno martes ebrio chocó camión:

Encontronazo en Torres y Ramón Rayón
Un conductor en estado de ebriedad ocasionó un aparatoso accidente al chocar su camioneta contra un camión de Transporte de Personal.
La unidad Ford Escape de reciente modelo impactó a la rutera especial con el número económico 5938, en la intersección de la calle Ramón Rayón y la avenida de Las Torres.
En el lugar trascendió que el responsable conducía a exceso de velocidad y en evidente estado de ebriedad por lo que fue detenido por los daños y ambas faltas administrativas.
