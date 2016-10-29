Hombre baleado en Hacienda Universidad:

Fue trasladado a recibir atención médica
Un hombre terminó hospitalizado luego de que fue atacado a balazos la tarde de este sábado, en el fraccionamiento Hacienda Universidad.
El hecho violento se registró en el cruce de las calles Hacienda del Encanto y Hacienda de la Marquesa.
El lesionado, quien presento un impacto de bala en la pierna, fue trasladado a recibir atención médica.
