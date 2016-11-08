Green Day dedica el tema “American Idiot” a Donald Trump
Ciudad de México.- Durante se participación en la ceremonia MTV European Music Awards, la banda Green Day dedicó el tema “American Idiot” al candidato republicano a la presidencia, Donald Trump.
Al interpretar el tema la banda cambio la letra de la canción cuando llega el momento de cantar el verso “the subliminal mind fuck America”, el vocalista de la banda, Billie Joe Armstrong, dijo “the subliminal mind Trump America”.
Además señaló que se sentía feliz de estar fuera de Estados Unidos y lejos de esa “horrenda elección que está a punto de provocarnos a todos un infarto masivo”.
Fuente: www.zocalo.com.mx
3 comentarios sobre “Green Day dedica el tema “American Idiot” a Donald Trump”
cartierbraceletlove There’re things that play an important role in life. However, some things are less important and you only can choose what you require more! Search engine optimization at submission service “topqualitybacklinks.com” will be the most clever way out!
collection love cartier replique [url=http://www.fashionlovebangle.cn/fr/]collection love cartier replique[/url]
cartierbraceletlove Thanks Craig – I recall others pointing this out to me. I think you’re correct, and I’ll post an addendum shortly. I do think if they are going to use this form of authentication it might be better to avoid the use of the word “password”, but maybe I’m just being picky.
replique montre rolex submariner date [url=http://www.movement-watch.cn/replica-submariner-rolex-c134/]replique montre rolex submariner date[/url]
cartierbraceletlove A promoção é por tempo limitado meu amigão, você chegou aqui 1 e 25 da manhã e achou que ainda ia pegar? Limitado significa limitado, claro?! Sinto muito, mas não posso atualizar os artigos para ir informando quais expiraram, demandaria um tempo sem retorno para ninguém. Por isso, informo que as promoções são por tempo limitado, bobeou, dançou.
bracelet van cleef prix replique [url=http://www.vancleef-jewelry.cn/fr/vintage-replica-van-cleef-arpels-alhambra-bracelet-yellow-gold-5-motifs-onyx-p836/]bracelet van cleef prix replique[/url]