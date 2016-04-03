"Gomita" conquista Las Vegas con diminutos bikinis

Por primera vez, la conductora del programa “Sabadazo”, Aracely Ordaz Campos, mejor conocida como “Gomita”, viajó a la “ciudad del pecado” y no paró de presumir sus encantos con entallados vestidos y diminutos bikinis.
A través de su cuenta en Instagram, la joven dio muestra de los maravillosos días de descanso que pasó al lado de su novio y unos amigos en Estados Unidos.
“Para mis fans, con amor”, escribió Gomita en la instantánea donde sale posando con un diseño que remarca cada parte de su cuerpo.
“Gomita” ha conseguido sumar más de 380 mil seguidores en la red social, de los cuales muchos de ellos resaltan su esfuerzo y ganas por verse como quiere. Además, no pierden oportunidad de escribirle piropos y buenos comentarios.
“Qué hermosa”, “Te ves más bonita con el pelo largo”, “Te quedó bien”, “Quedaste chula”, entre otros comentarios halagándola por cómo luce ahora.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
tender
Great blog right here! Also your website quite a bit up fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
tender dating
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you
aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
tinder
Thank you for another informative website.
Where else could I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect
way? I have a project that I’m simply now running on,
and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
tender
Hi there very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Wonderful .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to seek out a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we’d like develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
tinder
I don’t even know the way I finished up here, but I believed
this publish was once great. I do not understand who you’re but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t
already. Cheers!
tinder dating
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images
on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a
problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
tender dating site free
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to
your put up is simply spectacular and that i can think you’re an expert
on this subject. Well together with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the enjoyable work.
tender dating site
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
tender dating
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed
reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice day!
tinder
I read this article fully on the topic of the difference of most
recent and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
tinder
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it
but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog
and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
tinder dating site
I like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys
to my personal blogroll.