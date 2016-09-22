GM dejará de producir un motor en méxico y trasladará plazas a canadá

La amenaza del candidato republicano, Donald Trump, de cobrar más impuestos a las empresas que fabriquen en México, está generando reacciones entre las trasnacionales.
General Motors (GM), por ejemplo, anunció que dejará de producir uno de sus motores en México, y moverá algunos puestos de trabajo a Canadá, reportó este miércoles The New York Times.
El anuncio se da luego de que la empresa automotriz lograra un acuerdo este martes con el sindicato de trabajadores de sus plantas en Oshawa, St. Catharines y Woodstock, en Canadá. Los trabajadores amenazaban con una huelga si no conseguían un nuevo contrato colectivo.
GM quiere trasladar para el 2019 la producción de los modelos que se montan actualmente en México, a esa planta canadiense, según reporta EFE.
Oshawa, donde trabajan unos 2,400 empleados, recibirá una inyección de varios centenares de millones de dólares para modernizar sus instalaciones, lo que garantizará que dos líneas de montaje seguirán en funcionamiento más allá del 2019.
La decisión de mover a empleados de GM a Canadá puede ir encaminada a la propuesta del magnate de los negocios de dar un tirón a la economía de Estados Unidos reviviendo la fuerza laboral estadounidense, y para deshacerse de acuerdos comerciales que permitan la fabricación en otros países.
La propuesta ha sido abrazada por obreros y algunos empresarios que culpan a la globalización de perder sus empleos, la disminución de salarios y la ansiedad financiera, dice el diario.
En junio de 2016, el empresario criticó a las trasnacionales que llevaban su producción a otros países.
“Estoy peleando duro para traer empleos a Estados Unidos. Muchas empresas, como Ford, General Motors, Nabisco, Carrier, están llevando su producción a México. Las drogas y los inmigrantes ilegales también están cruzando la frontera. Esto es malo para todos los estadounidenses, más allá de sus ancestros”, sostuvo Trump en un comunicado.
En diciembre de 2014, la automotriz dijo que planeaba invertir 5,000 millones de dólares en México hasta 2018 con la intención de duplicar su capacidad de producción en sus plantas a lo largo del país. En ese momento, la empresa informó que la inversión crearía 5,600 empleos en el país latinoamericano.
En busca de más tecnología
La decisión de General Motors de dejar de producir su motor en México y trasladar a algunos empleados a Canadá, deja en evidencia que en una era donde el uso de robots y computadores está teniendo más auge que la fabricación por manos de obra baratas, Estados Unidos tiene una oportunidad de recuperarse y ejercer una mayor atracción que antes, dice The New York Times.
Sin embargo no todos coinciden en que dejar de manufacturar en otros países sea la opción.
Jared Bernstein, consejero de la Casa Blanca durante la administración del presidente Barack Obama, señala que Trump “tiene una versión nostálgica de la globalización de 1950”, cita el diario estadounidense.
“Puede traer algunos trabajos de nuevo, pero probablemente será más un goteo que un flujo grande”, dijo el investigador principal en el Centro de Presupuesto y Política prioridades en Washington.
Para Bernstein regresar los empleos a Estados Unidos no resolverá los problemas en el sector, para ello será necesario “forjar nuevos sectores como la manufactura avanzada”.
La acción de GM deja en evidencia una estrategia que adoptarán las empresas ante las medidas propuestas por Trump. Las trasnacionales están aprendiendo a diferenciar entre la mano de obra barata y las tareas automatizadas que pueden realizar máquinas y trasladarán su operación a los países que tengan la tecnología.
