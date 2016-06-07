Georges Lemaitre, el primer cura en hablar del Big Bang

La teoría del Big Bang es la mejor explicación científica que tenemos de cómo se creó el Universo. Lo que es menos conocido es la historia de un hombre al que apenas ahora se le está dando el crédito que merece como el científico que nos dio esa teoría.
En 1923, un joven de un pequeño pueblo de Bélgica llegó a la Universidad de Cambridge, en Inglaterra, para llamar a la puerta de uno de los científicos más conocidos de la época, Arthur Eddington.
Este astrofísico, quien fue quien verificó la teoría de la Relatividad de Albert Einstein, estaba acostumbrado a recibir estudiantes de todas partes del mundo. Sin embargo, el joven belga que lo visitó era distinto: llevaba un atuendo de sacerdote católico.
Su nombre era Georges Lemaitre y ese año que pasó en Cambridge no sólo cambió su vida, sino también nuestra visión del Universo. Hoy en día, a Lemaitre se le conoce como el padre del Big Bang.
Lemaitre fue estudiante de Eddington, quien probó la teoría de Relatividad. (BBC)
“De acuerdo con la teoría del Big Bang, hace miles de millones de años, todo el Universo, con sus miles de millones de estrellas, planetas y galaxias podía caber en el ojo de una aguja”, le explicó a la BBC el teólogo y físico David Wilkinson.
A partir de ese punto, el Universo se empezó a expandir rápidamente hasta llegar al tamaño quetiene en la actualidad. Lemaitre fue quien empezó a hablar del “huevo cósmico” o la “teoría del átomo primigenio”.
Fue el primero en proponer la teoría de la expansión del Universo que hoy en día se conocen como las leyes de Hubble, por el físico estadounidense Edwin Hubble. Es por esto que muchos expertos lo consideran ahora como uno de los científicos y físicos más importantes del siglo XX.
“No es solo el padre del Big Bang. Creo que es el padre de la cosmología moderna”, señaló John Farrell, biógrafo de Lemaitre.
Einstein se mostró impresionado por las idea de Lemaitre. (BBC)
Ciencia y religión
Es imposible entender quién era George Lemaitre y cómo cambió lo que sabemos del mundo, sin reconocer que su ciencia y su fe fueron una parte integral e inseparable de su vida. De hecho, tal y como Farrell lo presenta, su vocación por las dos cosas empezó al mismo tiempo y evolucionó en paralelo.
“Desde muy temprano mostró que era precoz en matemáticas y antes de que cumpliera 10 años le dijo a sus padres que quería hacerse sacerdote”, le dijo Farrell a la BBC. Peor fue su experiencia en la Primera Guerra Mundial, que lo que convenció de convertirse en sacerdote.
Se cuenta que entre batallas, Lemaitre leía una copia del génesis y el trabajo del físico francés Henri Poincaré. “Conocí a varias personas que coincidieron con Lemaitre en las trincheras”, contó el filósofo científico Dominic Lamberth. “Y me dijeron que era muy extraño ver a un soldado que estudiaba ecuaciones con el libro de Poncaré”.
Después de la guerra, el joven Lemaitre siguió sus estudios de matemática y física, y completó su preparación para ordenarse como sacerdote. El mismo año que fue ordenado, en 1923, ganó una beca para estudiar con Eddington en el observatorio de la Universidad de Cambridge.
“Eddington jugó un papel importante para traer al mundo la teoría de la Relatividad (de Einstein)”, explicó Mark Hurn, bibliotecario del observatorio. “Einstein era visto como una persona oscura y metafísica y no muy integrada a la comunidad científica. Pero Eddington ofreció evidencias de la relatividad”.
Según los expertos, el año que pasó en Cambridge fue crucial para que Lemaitre diera una respuesta a la que quizás es una de las preguntas más importantes sobre el Universo: ¿cómo se originó?
Un año más tarde viajó a Harvard y al MIT, en Massachusetts, EE.UU., para terminar su doctorado. Cuando regresó a Bélgica, Lemaitre era una de las pocas personas en el mundo que tenía un conocimiento profundo de las nuevas ideas “esotéricas” de Einstein sobre física.
“En la Universidad Católica de Lovaina, Lemaitre daba cursos de relatividad general y cosmología” señaló Lamberth. “Lemaitre era una persona muy modesta y nunca hizo mucha publicidad de sus resultados. Por ejemplo, dio con la teoría de Hubble dos años ante que él, y durante toda su carrera, llamó a estas leyes, las leyes de Hubble”.
A pesar de ser grandes amigos, Fred Hoyle fue uno de los grandes opositores de las teorías de Lemaitre. (BBC)
Teoría del átomo primigenio
Lemaitre fue pionero en ofrecer una concepción nueva del cosmos. Y llamó a su idea la “teoría del átomo primigenio”, lo que hoy conocemos como la teoría del Big Bang. La idea de Lemaitre estaba enterrada en una de las ecuaciones de Albert Einstein, pero disentía de las conclusiones que el científico alemán había sacado de su propio trabajo.
“Einstein descubrió las ecuaciones de la relatividad general que definen cómo se comporta la gravedad”, explicó para el programa de radio de la BBC “Stories in Sound” el sacerdote y científico John Polkinghorne.
“Pero pensó que el Universo debía ser estático, que no podía cambiar. Mientras que Lemaitre concluyó que el Universo estaba cambiando todo el tiempo, que se estaba expandiendo”. A partir de esa premisa el Universo tenía una historia, no era eterno. Un trabajo que contradecía la Teoría del Estado Estacionario, que también se formuló en el siglo XX.
“De acuerdo con este modelo, el Universo siempre ha existido”, explicó Wilkinson. “Y si bien el Universo se expande, lo hace con la creación de pequeños pedazos de materia entre las galaxias, al contrario del Big Bang, donde todo empezó a partir de una gran expansión”.
Con el descubrimiento de radiación en el Universo, considerada como el eco del Big Bang, el trabajo de Lemaitre allanó el camino para tener una mirada alternativo del espacio. El físico supo interpretar la constante cosmológica de Einstein en la forma que la hacemos ahora: como una aspiradora de energía que permanezca en todo el Universo.
Y de muchas maneras pudo echar un primer vistazo a la formación de galaxias y las irregularidades del Universo. También fue el primero en demostrar que la idea original de Einstein sobre que el Universo no se expande, es imposible.
Lemaitre coincidió con Einstein en varias ocasiones y este se mostró impresionado con las ideas del cura belga. En una ocasión, se cuenta que después de que Einstein ofreció una clase, un miembro de la prensa le preguntó cuántas personas en la audiencia pensaba habían entendido lo que había dicho.
“Casi seguro que solo una”, respondió el científico alemán. Lemaitre estaba en la audiencia. Pero esto no quiere decir que Einstein aceptara con los brazos abiertos que estaba errado en sus conclusiones.
Sin embargo, quizás el mayor opositor a la hipótesis de Lemaitre fue el astrónomo inglés Fred Hoyle, uno de los arquitectos del modelo del Estado Estacionario. De hecho fue Hoyle quien le dio su nombre a la teoría del Big Bang en una entrevista de radio para la BBC.
“Era bastante despectivo del Big Bang”, contó Wilkinson. Si bien Lemaitre era tan apasionado de la ciencia como de la religión, siempre fue contrario a mezclar estas dos disciplinas en un mismo proyecto.
Se resistió a la idea de que la religión jugara un papel en el desarrollo de la ciencia, incluso cuando las teoría hablaban del origen del Universo como el Big Bang. Este sacerdote pensaba que era importante mantener una separación entre las ideas científicas y las creencias religiosas sobre la creación.
