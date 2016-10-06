Gael García, invitado de honor en Festival de Cine de Morelia

Willem Dafoe, Gael García Bernal y Audrey Tatou serán los invitados de honor de la 14 edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de Morelia.
La película Padre de Giada Colagrande, protagonizada por Dafoe, tendrá su estreno mundial en el festival con la presencia del actor y la directora, quien también es una de las invitadas de honor.
Dafoe presentará un ciclo de algunas de sus películas, como Pelotón de Oliver Stone, La última tentación de Cristo de Martin Scorsese y Pasolini de Abel Ferrara.
Asimismo se prevé que Defoe tenga un conversatorio con estudiantes y le será entregada la medalla de la Filmoteca de la UNAM.
Tatou estrenará en México L’odyssée de Jerome Salle, la cual protagoniza junto con Pierre Niney y Lambert Wilson, así como una función especial de la cinta con la que esta actriz francesa saltó a la fama mundial, Amelie de Jean-Pierre Jeunet, que este año cumple su 15 aniversario.
Adan y Brontis Jodorowsky presentarán Poesía sin fin de su padre Alejandro Jodorowsky y el ecuatoriano Sebastián Codero traerá Sin muertos no hay carnaval en el Festival que se celebrará este año del 21 al 30 de octubre en Morelia, capital del estado occidental de Michoacán.
Película Neruda
Neruda del director chileno Pablo Larraín, la apuesta chilena para buscar una nominación al Oscar, será la encargada de inaugurar el festival con la presencia de sus actores Gael García Bernal y Luis Gnecco.
En esta ocasión el público general podrá adquirir entradas para formar parte de la gala inaugural, que hasta ahora era reservada sólo para invitados especiales.
“Hemos escogido esta película no solamente por su gran factura y por el interés que ha despertado en muchos festivales”, dijo el martes conferencia de prensa el vicepresidente del festival Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Batel.
“Sino porque Neruda labró una relación muy especial con Michoacán, Neruda estuvo por Michoacán y en específico en Morelia en cuatro ocasiones. tal fue su relación que terminó nombrando Michoacán a la casa a la que él regresó en Chile cuando volvió de su visita en México”.
También se rendirá homenaje al cineasta mexicano Julio Bracho con funciones especiales de películas como Historia de un gran amor, Distinto amanecer y La sombra del faraón.
Michel destacó que la presente edición servirá para celebrar el 120 aniversario de la llegada del cine a México y por esto cuenta con un gran número de películas nacionales en competencia.
“Vamos a tener 106 trabajos en competencia, más que cualquier otro año en la historia del festival”, dijo Michel.
