Espectáculos 

Fuerte mensaje que escribió Lady Gaga contra Melania Trump

canal44 1 comentario

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La estrella del pop le escribió a la esposa del magnate Donald Trump que “decir que estás en contra del bullying es hipócrita”.

En la red social Twitter, la cantante calificó de hipócrita a Melania Trump: “decir que estás en contra del bullying es hipócrita. Tu marido es uno de los matones más notorios que hemos presenciado”, escribió la artista.

También te puede gustar

“¡Ataque sexual!”: indignación por el abuso de Madonna a una menor en un show en Australia

canal44 Comentarios desactivados en “¡Ataque sexual!”: indignación por el abuso de Madonna a una menor en un show en Australia

Sheyla se deja ver en traje de baño

canal44 0

Esta mujer gastó más de 30 mil dólares en cirugía plástica para parecerse a Kim Kardashian

canal44 Comentarios desactivados en Esta mujer gastó más de 30 mil dólares en cirugía plástica para parecerse a Kim Kardashian

Un comentario sobre “Fuerte mensaje que escribió Lady Gaga contra Melania Trump

  • nike air jordan retro 3 pas cher
    el 27 diciembre, 2016 a las 9:39 am
    Permalink

    Hey there. I am wondering if you may be interested in doing a link swap? I notice your blog: %BLOGURL% and my website are structured around the same subject matter. I’d really like to swap links or perhaps guest author a post for you. Here is my personal email: %EMAIL%. Please contact me if you’re even slightly interested. Thank you.

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.