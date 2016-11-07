Fuerte mensaje que escribió Lady Gaga contra Melania Trump
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La estrella del pop le escribió a la esposa del magnate Donald Trump que “decir que estás en contra del bullying es hipócrita”.
En la red social Twitter, la cantante calificó de hipócrita a Melania Trump: “decir que estás en contra del bullying es hipócrita. Tu marido es uno de los matones más notorios que hemos presenciado”, escribió la artista.
.@MELANIATRUMP to say u will stand for “anti-bullying” is hypocrisy. Your husband is 1 of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed.
— #VoteHillary (@ladygaga) 6 de noviembre de 2016
Un comentario sobre “Fuerte mensaje que escribió Lady Gaga contra Melania Trump”
