Fue al dentista y nunca se imaginó que encontrarían esto en su boca
El cálculo dental, también denominado sarro o tártaro dental, es la acumulación de sales de calcio y fósforo sobre la superficie dental.
Se trata del resultado de la mineralización de la placa bacteriana, esto es, del conjunto de microorganismos, saliva y restos alimenticios que se van depositando sobre las piezas dentales.
El sarro se compone de una parte organica y otra inorgánica, donde predominan el calcio y el fósforo.
