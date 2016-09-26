Salud Viral 

Fue al dentista y nunca se imaginó que encontrarían esto en su boca

canal44

El cálculo dental, también denominado sarro o tártaro dental, es la acumulación de sales de calcio y fósforo sobre la superficie dental.

Se trata del resultado de la mineralización de la placa bacteriana, esto es, del conjunto de microorganismos, saliva y restos alimenticios que se van depositando sobre las piezas dentales.

El sarro se compone de una parte organica y otra inorgánica, donde predominan el calcio y el fósforo.

5 comentarios sobre “Fue al dentista y nunca se imaginó que encontrarían esto en su boca

