Fotos detrás de cámaras de “Titanic” (FOTOS)

Una de las mejores películas de la historia, un clásico del drama y el romance ¿De qué cinta estamos hablando? De “Titanic”, la cautivante historia de amor entre Rose y Jack, una pareja de esferas sociales muy diferentes pero tras su impactante encuentro, ambos descubrirán el verdadero amor. Dispuestos a enfrentar al mundo y gritar su romance a los cuatro vientos, un iceberg derrumbará sus sueños y también sus vidas.
Basada en una historia real, Titanic demandó un gran presupuesto para su realización. El director, James Cameron pulió cada detalle de la producción y para retratar esos arduos momentos existen los detrás de cámaras. Hoy te presentamos 10 impactantes fotografías de este clásico. Disfruta y comparte.
#1 Adiós romance, con James Cameron al costado se pierde la magia
#2 Y nadie caerá estrepitosamente porque abajo los esperan con un confortable colchón
#3 Así se ve en realidad la nave de 261 metros
#4 Las chicas de la clase alta también hacen gestos feos
#5 ¡Oh por Dios, es una caída extrema!
TIENES QUE VER ESTO: LA CARTA QUE REVELÓ LOS ÚLTIMOS HALLAZGOS DEL TITANIC ORIGINAL (FOTOS)
#6 Ahora estoy seguro que Rose le pidió ayuda a James Cameron para salvar a Jack
#7 Adiós a la ilusión de peligro mortal en las congeladas aguas del océano
#8 Un buen director sabe nadar
#9 ¡Lo sabía! La balsa improvisada tenía espacio hasta para 3 personas
#10 Ambas merecían un óscar
FUENTE: Genial Gurú
