foto: Emily Ratajkowski sube foto desnuda desde Tulum

La modelo se encuentra vacacionando en las playas de Tulum y, como es costumbre, no ha hecho otra cosa más que robar las miradas con sus sexys fotografías.
Emily sorprendió a todos y volvió a consentir a sus followers al publicar una fotografía en la que aparece completamente desnuda, misma que, en cuestión de segundos, tenía más de 400 mil likes.
Aunque no es la primera vez que publica candentes fotografías, esta es una de las fotos más atrevidas que ha protagonizado Emily.
Acompañada por una amiga, Emily ha disfrutado al máximo las playas mexicanas y, no sólo ha posado topless, también ha bailado al ritmo de la música latina.
Enamorada de nuestro país, ella misma declaró que le encanta pasar días en el ‘paraíso’.
