Forever 21 causa polémica con sus nueva camisetas

Una vez más, la marca de fast fashion Forever21 se vio envuelta en una controversia, esta vez causada por una serie de camisetas para niños que tienen frases que han sido calificadas como machistas. “Hola ladies” (hola chicas), “Sorry ladies I only date models” (lo siento chicas, solo salgo con supermodelos), “Ladies man” (el hombre de las chicas) y “Chicks are all over me” (las chicas están sobre mi) son algunas de las frases que han sido calificadas como poco adecuadas para su edad.
Christia Spears Brown, profesora de Psicología en la Universidad de Kentucky reveló a Yahoo Style que, en su opinión, es completamente inapropiado para las compañías vender esas camisetas para niños pequeños. “Refuerza un estereotipo perjudicial sobre los niños que afirma que su valor depende de el número de mujeres o niñas a las que puedan ‘conquistar’. (…) Indirectamente también dice que las niñas solo existen para atención sexual y no para una amistad”.
La marca no ha dicho nada al respecto, a pesar de las críticas recibidas.
travel tips
I have read so many content about the blogger
lovers but this paragraph is genuinely a good post, keep it up.
fatal heart
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet explorer, could test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and
a huge component of folks will omit your wonderful writing
because of this problem.
travel guides
What’s up, all the time i used to check weblog posts here in the early hours
in the dawn, because i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
fatal heart attacks
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if
it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
toned butt
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & it helped me out
a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
soccer jerseys
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted
to say superb blog!
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Mauro Luiz Soares Zamprogno
I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard in favor
of his web page, for the reason that here every information is quality based material.
dating guidelines
Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room
mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
buy arsenal soccer
Howdy I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while
I was browsing on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to
say thanks a lot for a tremendous post and a all
round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read much more, Please do keep up
the excellent job.
www.nfex.ru
If some one wishes expert view concerning running
a blog then i recommend him/her to pay a visit this weblog,
Keep up the fastidious job.
travel around
I’m really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
web browser compatibility issues? A small number of my blog audience have complained about
my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
holiday travel
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so
I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome site!
holiday travel trip
Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I will send this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read. Many thanks for
sharing!
http://www.griffithzone.com
wonderful issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader.
What might you recommend about your post that you simply made some days ago?
Any positive?