Forever 21 causa polémica con sus nueva camisetas

Una vez más, la marca de fast fashion Forever21 se vio envuelta en una controversia, esta vez causada por una serie de camisetas para niños que tienen frases que han sido calificadas como machistas. “Hola ladies” (hola chicas), “Sorry ladies I only date models” (lo siento chicas, solo salgo con supermodelos), “Ladies man” (el hombre de las chicas) y “Chicks are all over me” (las chicas están sobre mi) son algunas de las frases que han sido calificadas como poco adecuadas para su edad.

Christia Spears Brown, profesora de Psicología en la Universidad de Kentucky reveló a Yahoo Style que, en su opinión, es completamente inapropiado para las compañías vender esas camisetas para niños pequeños. “Refuerza un estereotipo perjudicial sobre los niños que afirma que su valor depende de el número de mujeres o niñas a las que puedan ‘conquistar’. (…) Indirectamente también dice que las niñas solo existen para atención sexual y no para una amistad”.

La marca no ha dicho nada al respecto, a pesar de las críticas recibidas.