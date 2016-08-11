Fatal accidente en la Panamericana:

Abuela y nieto murieron en Villa Ahumada
Una abuela y su pequeño nieto murieron la tarde de este jueves durante un fatal accidente carretero a la altura de Villa Ahumada.
Las victimas mortales son una mujer de 76 años y un niño de 6 años, quienes viajaban junto con otra mujer y dos menores más en un automóvil Bora Volkswagen con placas del estado de Jalisco.
Al llegar al kilómetro 253 de la Carretera Panamericana, se reventó un neumático del vehículo lo que provocó que se saliera de la carretera y diera varias volteretas.
Los dos menores y su madre fueron trasladados a recibir atención médica, mientras que los cuerpos de la abuela y nieto fueron llevados al Servicio Médico Forense (SEMEFO).
