Famosos reaccionan a la muerte de Carrie Fisher

Así reaccionaron los famosos ante la muerte de Carrie Fisher, la princesa Leia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Reacciones a la muerte de la actriz y autora Carrie Fisher quien se hizo mundialmente famosa como la princesa Leia en la cinta original de Star Wars.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We’ll miss her too.
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.
— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Sweet dreams, darling @carrieffisher. I’m gonna miss you. So much. x
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 de diciembre de 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie
R.I.P.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016