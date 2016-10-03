Explosión mató a una menor de 14 años:

Tanque estalló en casa de la Galeana
Una jovencita de 14 años murió luego de que tanque estacionario instalado en su domicilio de la colonia Galeana estalló por una fuga de gas durante la noche del domingo.
Este accidente ocurrió en el cruce de las calles Atenango y Tecpan, donde la adolescente, un niño de 8 años y una mujer de 77, resultaron heridos.
Desafortunadamente la menor no pudo sobrevivir a las heridas y falleció mientras era enviada a un hospital en un vehículo particular, mientras que los sobrevivientes fueron enviados en ambulancia a recibir atención médica.
En el lugar trascendió que primero se registró un flamazo y luego el estallido, por lo que los daños en el domicilio también fueron de consideración.
