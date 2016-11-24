Explosión en gasolinera fue accidente:

Según Fiscalía no hay delito que perseguir
La Fiscalía General del Estado determinó que la explosión en la gasolinera que ocurrió hace un mes, fue un accidente y no hay delito que perseguir.
Por lo tanto notificaron a los encargados de la gasolinera y liberaron la estación de servicio, la cual se ubica sobre la avenida Ejercito Nacional.
La infraestructura quedó clausurada desde el pasado 24 de octubre cuando ocurrió el siniestro.
El accidente se registró en el momento en que empleados llenaban de combustible 13 tambos de plástico sobre un camión.
Pero de acuerdo al peritaje del Ministerio Público el incendio fue imprudencial, pues se originó por la estática que hubo entre los galones, lo que provocó un chispazo y luego la explosión.
Cabe destacar que de acuerdo a las investigaciones el combustible sería trasladado al Municipio de Ascensión para ser vendido.
Por su parte, la Dirección de Protección Civil determina una sanción económica para el poseedor de la franquicia de esta estación de servicio por romper las normas de seguridad.
Pero se desconoce si Petróleos Mexicanos emitirá algún castigo en contra de esta gasolinera por el siniestro.
LarLime
Picrolax Buy Zyloprim Cialis Preise Polen levitra prezzi Comprar Cialis 20 Mg
purchasing timex
I every time emailed this webpage post page to all my
associates, for the reason that if like to read it next my contacts will too.
Minnie
Hello, I think your blog may be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari, it
looks fine however, if opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic
website!
certain asbestos
I blog often and I genuinely thank you for your content.
The article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep checking for
new information about once a week. I opted in for your Feed too.
domain name registrar
excellent issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new
reader. What would you recommend about your publish that you made some days ago?
Any certain?
contract phones encapsulate
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness to your submit is simply nice and
that i can suppose you are knowledgeable on this subject. Well with
your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to stay up to date with approaching post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the enjoyable work.
asbestos wont
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
smart phones
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well
as from our discussion made here.