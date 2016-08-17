Evacuan a 82 mil personas por incendio en California

Hasta el momento el incendio sigue sin poder controlarse, las autoridades ya trabajan en el área montañosa de San Bernardino a unos 115 kilómetros del noroeste de Los Ángeles donde ya han sido destruidas unas 6 mil hectáreas y de donde evacuaron a familias de 35, 500 viviendas.
Fue a través de la cuenta de Twitter que el jefe del Departamento Forestal y de Protección contra incendios de California, Daniel Berlant informó que hasta el momento no han logrado contener el fuego y que el origen de este fue en el PUerto de Cajón.
“Hay una amenaza inminente para la seguridad pública, el tráfico ferroviario y para las estructuras. Por favor, sigan las instrucciones de evacuación puesto que este es un incendio incontrolado de muy rápido crecimiento” fue lo que se leyó en el tuit de las autoridades.
A este tipo de fuego se le denomina “Blue Cut Fire” y ha ido avanzando con mucha rapidez ya que en un sólo día ha dejado muchos daños por lo que el gobernador de California Jerry Brown declaró emergencia de estado en el condado de San Bernardino.
