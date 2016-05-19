Eva Longoria y José Bastón se casarán este fin de semana en Acapulco
ctriz estadunidense de origen mexicano Eva Longoria se casará este fin de semana en México con José Bastón, alto ejecutivo de la cadena Televisa, tras un noviazgo de casi tres años, informó hoy la revista People en su página web.
Una fuente no revelada confirmó a People que la boda se llevará a cabo este fin de semana en el balneario mexicano de Acapulco, a donde se darán cita numerosas personalidades de Hollywood.
La revista reveló que en la lista de invitados se encuentran David y Victoria Beckham, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Mario López, Amaury Nolasco y Jaime Camil, entre muchos otros.
Longoria, de 41 años, y Bastón, de 47, comenzaron a salir como pareja en noviembre de 2013, y él le habría pedido matrimonio mientras estaban de vacaciones en Dubai en diciembre pasado, cuando le entregó a la actriz un anillo de compromiso de rubíes.
La actriz, popular por su participación en “Desperate Housewives”, habló sobre su relación con Bastón en una entrevista previa con People, en la que señaló que “era el hombre más guapo que había visto nunca (…) tan carismático, encantador, dulce y divertido”.
Este será el tercer matrimonio para Longoria. La actriz estuvo casada con el actor Tyler Christopher y con la estrella de la NBA Tony Parker.
