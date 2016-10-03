Esto es lo que debes gastar en ropa según tu sueldo

Comprar ropa es un asunto especial en nuestra vida. Mucho de lo que adquirimos es producto de impulsos: ofertas, porque nos lo “merecemos”, porque asistiremos a un evento, porque nuestras prendas están “pasadas de moda” y decenas de pretextos más.
Pero ¿qué hay de nuestro presupuesto para la ropa?
Este es un asunto que merece reflexión:
No podemos comprar ropa de diseñador o muy cara si no tenemos el dinero o no la vamos a vestir lo suficiente
Pero tampoco podemos comprar constantemente ropa de consumo rápido o barata, porque podemos terminar gastando más y vistiendo baja calidad.
Si alguna vez te has preguntado si estás gastando mucho en ropa, tal vez no estás administrando bien tu presupuesto con tus decisiones de compra.
Sólo los profesionales de las pasarelas y el estilo están ‘obligados’ a invertir un capital muy alto en ropa y accesorios. No obstante, tener una mentalidad de ‘fashionista’ en la vida cotidiana, es muy peligroso para tu bolsillo”, explican expertos de ComparaGurú.
Cómo no gastar tanto
Según ComparaGurú, si se trata de vestir bien y ahorrar dinero en ello, lo mejor es buscar el equilibrio y la comodidad para ti y tus finanzas al invertir en ropa y no “despilfarrar” en ella. Por ello, lo mejor es destinar entre el 5 y el 7% de tu sueldo mensual en comprar una prenda o accesorio.
De esta forma, explica, no te meterás en problemas de dinero, ya que habrás pagado por lucir bien sin que eso represente un dolor para tu cartera.
Un consejo más es que tomes en cuenta la imagen que desees proyectar y tu tipo de trabajo; de este modo la ropa te será más útil, incluso en objetivos laborales.
Asimismo, sugiere comprar calidad. A veces conviene pagar un poco más por prendas que tienen garantía de uso y sabes que son de mejores que las más baratas. No tiene ningún caso pagar por tenis o chamarras que se romperán al primer mes de uso.
Compra prendas esenciales, que difícilmente pasan de moda y que nunca deben faltar en tu clóset, como camisas o blusas blancas, pantalones o faldas negros, zapatos negros, sacos, etc.
Esto debes gastar en ropa según tu sueldo
A fin de que tengas una idea más precisa de cuánto es lo recomendable gastar al mes en ropa, te presentamos un comparativo basado en cálculos realizados por ComparaGurú:
