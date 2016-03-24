Estas son 3 pruebas rápidas que todo buen par de tenis debería pasar antes de comprarlos

Si se ven perfectos, revisa; si están en promoción, revisa.
La empleada sexy de la tienda dice que hace que tus pantorrillas se vean más grandes. Revisa dos veces. Pero antes de pasar tu tarjeta de crédito, asegúrate de que esos nuevos tenis para entrenar hagan más que cubrir tus pies.
Esto te deja más susceptible a lesiones durante el levantamiento de pesas o un durante un recorrido por la carretera – y también disminuye tu competitividad en tu deporte. Así que no importan todas las maravillas que te pueda decir el empleado, detente y realiza nuestros tres puntos de inspección. Si los tenis fallan es el siguiente test, déjalos en la tienda.
1. Presiona en el talón
Cuando presionas la parte de atrás, debería ser robusto y ceder muy poco. Esa rigidez ayuda a reducir el impacto que puede tirar de los ligamentos y tendones.
2. Dóblalo
La flexibilidad en el medio indica un soporte pobre en el arco. El soporte en el arco maximiza la fuerza de empuje de tus glúteos, y la flexibilidad en el área de los dedos minimiza en movimiento natural del pie.
3. Comprime la suela
La amortiguación en el talón debe ser firme, especialmente por todo el borde del exterior. Las suelas solidas mantienen tus tobillos y pies bajo un estrés mayor incrementando el riesgo de una lesión.
