Estados Unidos anuncia el descubrimiento de un gran yacimiento de petróleo en Texas

La compañía Apache anunció el miércoles el descubrimiento de un “significativo” yacimiento de petróleo y gas en el estado de Texas que espera desarrollar en las próximas décadas.
Apache estima que el yacimiento “Alpine High” tiene unos 3.000 millones de barriles petróleo y 75 billones de pies cúbicos de gas natural.
Esas reservas son mucho menores a otros yacimientos descubiertos pero están entre las más importantes de Estados Unidos.
Apache ha explorado sólo 19 pozos pero prevé entre 2.000 y 3.000 perforaciones en dos de las cinco áreas hidrocarburíferas de que dispone. Su limitada infraestructura en la región podría atrasar el calendario de explotación de esos campos petroleros.
Fuente: 24horas.cl
