Esta mexicana es la favorita para ganar Miss Mundo

Ella es Ana Girault, una joven mexicana originaria de la Ciudad de México, que con solamente 25 años se ha colocado como la favorita a la corona del certamen Miss Mundo 2016.
La espectacular reina azteca no solamente destaca por su belleza, sino por también involucrarse con las comunidades indígenas dirigiendo un proyecto social llamado “La ciudad de las niñas”.
