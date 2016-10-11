Esperaron pistoleros para matarlo:

Rigoberto Morales Santana tenía 20 años
Un joven fue emboscado por pistoleros la noche de este lunes, la víctima quedó sin vida en calles de la colonia Anáhuac.
La agresión se reportó alrededor de las 9:30de la noche en el cruce de las calles La Cruz y Melchor Muzquiz.
De acuerdo a la Fiscalía General del Estado la víctima fue identificada como Rigoberto Morales Santana de 20 años de edad.
Se dio a conocer que fue atacado con un arma de fuego calibre .45, a pesar de que las autoridades implementaron un amplio operativo en el sector, no hubo detenidos por este crimen.
