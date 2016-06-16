Errores que las mujeres cometemos en el sexo

Estamos acostumbradas a que las películas y la sociedad nos digan cómo debe ser el sexo, no nos dejamos llevar por nuestros instintos y cometemos errores que resultan desagradables para nuestra pareja y en especial para nosotras.
En el sexo, cada cosas que hagas es importante porque, aunque sea unaone night stand, estás creando un vínculo muy privado con otra persona.
A continuación te decimos cuáles son los principales errores que llegamos a cometer; te recomendamos que te dejes llevar:
1. Llorar después de tener sexo. Le haces creer a la otra persona que hizo algo realmente mal.
2. Estimular su ano sin preguntar. Los hombres aún tienen muchos tabús sobre esta zona erógena.
3. Creer que su pene es su única zona erógena. Estimula sus orejas, lame su cuello, presiona sus espalda con tus dedos, investiga qué le gusta y préndelo.
4. Enojarse porque tu pareja se durmió. Está en la naturaleza de ellos y aquí te contamos por qué.
5. No tener iniciativa. Es lo peor que puedes hacer, en ocasiones toma el control y lánzate sobre él, no tiene nada de malo que le demuestres cuánto lo deseas.
6. Castigarlo sin sexo. Es una manera muy mala de exigir cariño, no lo hagas; arreglen sus diferencias comunicándose.
7. Dejar que él haga todo. Además de agotador es aburrido.
8. Guiarlo como si fuera tonto. Tal vez no te conoce pero decirle cada detalle es incómodo para ambos, déjalo explorar.
9. Morderle el pene. Ya sea que creas que lo haces suave, es una zona tan sensible que si no conoces sus límites lo mejor es preguntar.
10. No tratar bien su pene. También apretarlo mucho les causa dolor y puede acabar con sus “ganas”.
11. Preguntarle cómo te ves. Él te ve perfecta, punto, sino no tendría ganas de acostarse contigo.
13. Fingir el orgasmo. La siguiente ocasión en que se acueste contigo hará lo mismo porque cree que te encantó, y… bye para ti, cero placer.
13. Pensar que le gustan las mismas cosas. Siempre tienes que probar nuevas posiciones, o hacerle detalles que seguramente él va amar, no tienes una guía del sexo con tu pareja, cada hombre es distinto.
14. Hacer comparaciones con tus exparejas. Si tu galán está contigo y tú con él, olvídate del anterior. Tú no querrás que él te compare con su ex.
15. Hacerte la dificil. No queremos decir que te acuestes con él en la primera cita, pero si ambos tienen ganas, ¿por qué no?
16. Provocarlo y después no hacer nada. Sólo imagina que te lo hicieran a ti.
17. Apagar la luz. No permitas que tus inseguridades no te dejen disfrutar.
18. Preguntar si ya terminó. A lo mejor le ganó la emoción, sólo no seas tan directa si crees que no duró nada.
19. Quejarse. Cero bien visto, hay formas y momentos para decir las cosas.
20. Exagerar. Se notará si gritas de “placer” sin sentirlo, evita la pena, mejor disfruta de cada sensación.
21. Hacer planes. No porque esté mal ponerle fecha y hora, aunque ya con eso matas un poco la pasión, sino porque te haces expectativas que no se van a cumplir.
22. No guiarlo para nada. Ni tanto que queme al Santo, ni tanto que no lo alumbre, guíalo con tus manos para que el sepa por dónde explorar.
