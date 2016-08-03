Entregó el redondeo Smart 2.8 mdp:

Clientes apoyarán tres ONGs de la ciudad
El redondeo “Ayuda Con tu Cambio”, de la cadena de supermercados juarenses hizo la entrega de recursos adquiridos como donación de sus clientes durante 61 días.
Desde el primero de mayo al 30 de junio del presente año se recaudaron 2 millones 873 mil 764 pesos con 10 centavos, que fueron revisados por el Notario Público No. 11, Rodolfo Espinosa Martínez.
Los beneficiados de esta campaña fueron la Ciudad del Niño de Ciudad Juárez, A.C.; Centro Comunitario del Espíritu Santo, A.C y Asociación de Apoyo a la Salud de Cd. Juárez, A.C.
