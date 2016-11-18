En conciliación dos maestras cesadas:

Evaluación obligatoria no está en el contrato
Maestras del movimiento Resissste acuden a una audiencia en la Junta Local de Conciliación y Arbitraje.
Exigen que se les reinstale de mediato, luego de haber sido cesadas desde hace 8 meses por no presentarse a la evaluación.
Las docentes afectadas son Cristina Anchondo de la Secundaria Técnica #1 con 10 años de servicio y la profesora Francisca Muñoz de la primaria Jesús García con 16 años laborados.
Las inconformes señalan que el noviembre del 2015 no se presentaron al examen de evaluación, debido a que con ello aceptan renunciar a sus derechos magisteriales.
Siendo en marzo cuando de manera arbitraria se les suspendió su pago y fueron removidas.
Destacan que al ser evaluadas entran en un esquema de contratos eventuales cada tres y seis meses.
Advierten que llegan hasta las últimas consecuencias para que se haga justicia, pues en su contrato no está estipulada la evaluación como obligatoria.
