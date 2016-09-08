En $18.70 se vende dólar en bancos

Al inicio de las operaciones cambiarias, el dólar libre se vende en un precio máximo de 18.70 pesos, sin cambios respecto al cierre de ayer, y se compra en un mínimo de 17.95 pesos en bancos de la capital mexicana.
El euro avanza 12 centavos en comparación con el término de la sesión previa y se ofrece hasta en 21.08 pesos; mientras que la libra esterlina abre en 24.85 pesos y el yen hasta en 0.199 pesos.
En opinión de Banco Base, la mayoría de las divisas de economías emergentes inician la sesión con ganancias frente al dólar, luego de la publicación de indicadores económicos positivos para China, que permitieron una recuperación en los precios del petróleo.
Para este jueves la institución financiera prevé que el tipo de cambio cotice entre 18.25 y 18.45 pesos por dólar.
El Banco de México (Banxico) informa que el tipo de cambio para solventar obligaciones denominadas en moneda extranjera pagaderas en el país se sitúa en 18.3689 pesos.
El banco central fija en 4.5950 y 4.6888 las tasas de Interés Interbancarias de Equilibrio (TIIE) a 28 y 91 días, de manera respectiva, la primera sin variaciones y la segunda con una alza de 0.0013 puntos porcentuales, en tanto, a 182 días se coloca en 4.8100 por ciento.
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Cheers! Where are your contact details though?|
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
Hi there, its nice piece of writing on the topic of media print, we all know media is a wonderful source of facts.|
download free music online
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks|
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!|
Browse through millions of mp3 tracks
It’s hard to find educated people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks|
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?|
tercio borlenghi junior
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who was doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this issue here on your website.|
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
Hello mates, its wonderful article on the topic of tutoringand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.|
Grupo Serval escandalo
Fantastic post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this
subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Kudos!
tercio borlenghi junior
I just like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here frequently. I am somewhat certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right right here! Best of luck for the following!|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am going through troubles with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t join it. Is there anyone else having identical RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all is available on net?|
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|
Grupo Serval escandalo
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
I read this paragraph completely concerning the comparison of most up-to-date and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.|
Umanizzare presídios
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our discussion made at this place.|