Empresas patrocinarán comunitarios:

Visitó Alcalde Cabada colonia Tierra Nueva
El Presidente Municipal, Armando Cabada, junto con algunos directores visitaron la colonia Tierra Nueva.
Durante un evento con los vecinos, anunció que consiguieron que distintas empresas patrocinen los Centros Comunitarios de Juárez.
El Alcalde adelantó que la empresa Smart, rehabilitará el Centro Comunitario Francisco Villareal, ubicado en las calles Puerto Dover y Puerto Lisboa, de la colonia Tierra Nueva.
En total invertirán unos 400 mil pesos en este espacio público municipal, más adelante se dará a conocer cuáles son las otras empresas que patrocinaran al resto de los 46 centros comunitarios de la ciudad.
Además, se dio a conocer que el Municipio entregó una camioneta a la dirección de Centros Comunitarios que servirá para trasladar a las mujeres de casa colonia a estos espacios para que revisan atención de salud.
Se informó que se cuenta con un mastografo de primera tecnología que la pasada administración tenía en abandono, pero ahora ya se le está dando uso para ayudar a detectar a tiempo el cáncer de mama.
