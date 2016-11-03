Ella es Valeria, la mexicana de 16 años con medalla de plata en astronomía

aleria pasó de leer la historia de la estrella más cercana al sol, a estudiar de día y de noche para el OLAA 2016.
Su primer contacto con la astronomía fue a los cinco años, cuando su mamá le enseñó a leer enciclopedias. Ahora, Valeria García Hernández, mexicana de 16 años, obtuvo la medalla de plata en la Olimpiada Latinoamericana de Astronomía y Astronáutica (OLAA 2016).
La adolescente estudia el segundo grado de bachillerato en la preparatoria Rafael Buelna Tenorio, de la Universidad de Sinaloa (UAS), y su mayor sueño es ser física.
Valeria pasó de leer la historia de la estrella más cercana al sol, Alfa Centauri, en la misma enciclopedia que su mamá le regaló a los cinco años, a estudiar de día y de noche para el OLAA 2016, realizado en Córdoba, Argentina.
El concurso consistió en cinco exámenes teórico-individual, otro teórico-grupal, otro más observacional a cielo abierto, uno observacional en planetario y dos pruebas con telescopio.
La chica, a quien siempre le han gustado las matemáticas, con las que calcula, por ejemplo, la masa del sol, la distancia de las estrellas o los planetas, desea representar a México en la olimpiada de astronomía que se realizará en la India, informa Excelsior.
