El Universo tendría un ‘botón de autodestrucción’ que terminaría con todo

RT | Ciudad de México.- El Universo tiene capacidad para autodestruirse, según afirman los científicos del grupo Kurzgesagt en un video animado que se ha hecho viral en Internet, informa ‘Daily Mail’.
Los investigadores explican la posibilidad del exterminio a partir de dos ideas:
1. Todos los objetos de nuestro Universo tienen ciertos niveles de energía, sean altos o bajos.
2. Las cosas buscan su ‘vacío cuántico’, es decir, un estado fundamental de baja energía que aporta estabilidad a los objetos.
Si los elementos que componen nuestro mundo tienen energía excesiva, intentan ‘deshacerse’ de ella para lograr su estado fundamental. Este principio se aplica a todos los campos cuánticos, menos al de Higgs, que es responsable de proporcionar a las partículas su masa.
Según cree la ciencia actual, el campo de Higgs tiene el nivel de energía más bajo de todos los cuánticos, aunque es una teoría que podría estar equivocada. Según Kurzgesagt, este campo puede ser “metaestable”. O lo que es lo mismo, su estabilidad fundamental puede ser falsa y la energía que puede contener, una vez liberada, puede provocar un efecto dominó que se extendería en todas direcciones a la velocidad de la luz.
Ello pondría fin a la física actual tal como la conocemos, porque la interacción de átomos dejaría de existir, así como las reacciones químicas y la vida en general.
“La destrucción sería instantánea; en una fracción de segundo la Tierra desaparecería”, aseveran los investigadores.
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and
I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange
solutions with other folks, why not shoot me an email if
interested.
Umanizzare presidios
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I may I wish to counsel you some attention-grabbing issues or tips. Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article. I want to read even more things about it!|
Herman
It’s an remarkable piece of writing designed for all the internet people; they will obtain benefit
from it I am sure.
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your web site in internet explorer, may test this? IE still is the market chief and a good component of folks will miss your great writing due to this problem.|
zippyaudio
Hello I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome work.|
Egli Diana Pinto
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles daily along with a cup of coffee.|
Itamar Serpa
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity on the topic of unpredicted emotions.|
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the difference of latest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome article.|
Itamar Serpa
This website certainly has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask. |
zippyshare
Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your site. Im really impressed by your blog.
Egli Diana Pinto
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!|
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!|
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this web site needs a lot more attention.
I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
Umanizzare
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to investigate cross-check new posts|
Itamar Serp
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to work on. You have done an impressive task and our whole neighborhood will probably be thankful to you.|
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your site. It appears as if some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thank you|
Egli Diana Pinto
I have fun with, result in I found exactly what I was taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye|
Grupo Serval presidios
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information… Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours these days, yet I
never found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth enough
for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content
material as you probably did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.