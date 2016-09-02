El telescopio ruso que confundió un satélite soviético con una señal alienígena y otras falsas alarmas de la búsqueda de vida extraterrestre

El telescopio Allen, que se ha unido a la búsqueda de posibles señales de radio alienígenas.
El anuncio hace unos días de que un potente radiotelescopio ruso había captado una misteriosa señal del espacio que parecía provenir de una estrella situada a 95 años luz de la Tierra despertó todo tipo de especulaciones. ¿Un contacto alienígena al fin?
Sin embargo, para decepción de científicos y otros interesados en la búsqueda de vida extraterrestre, tras estudiar mejor la señal la Academia de Ciencias Rusa emitió un comunicado que sugería una causa mucho más prosaica.
Según la Academia, todo apunta a que la señal procede de nuestro propio planeta, y más concretamente, de un satélite miliar soviético.
¿Pero cómo llegaron los científicos a creer por un momento que podía provenir de una civilización extraterreste?
La señal fue detectada por el telescopio ruso RATAN-600, ubicado en la ciudad de Zelenchukskaya, cerca de la frontera con Georgia, en mayo de 2015.
En aquel momento, el telescopio apuntaba en la dirección de una estrella llamada HD 164695, una estrella de tamaño similar al de nuestro sol, perteneciente a la Constelación de Hércules.
Pero ignorando el protocolo en estos casos, en vez de revelar el hallazgo a los astrónomos de otros países, los científicos rusos no lo hicieron hasta esta semana, más de un año después.
El anuncio pilló por sorpresa a científicos de todo el mundo y levantó gran expectación.
Y telescopios de todo el mundo -incluido el telescopio Allen de California, gestionado por el Instituto SETI- inmediatamente apuntaron hacia la estrella HD 164695.
Pero no encontraron ni rastro de la señal.
Y esta semana el director del Instituto de Astronomía Aplicada de la Academia Rusia de Ciencias, Alexander Ipatov, le dijo a la agencia de noticias TASS que la señal provenía de una satélite militar de la época soviética.
El satélite, explicó Ipatov, “no había sido registrado en ninguno de los catálogos de cuerpos celestiales”.
Y al final, la historia acabó como otros fiascos en la búsqueda de vida alienígena en el universo.
Alguien que, sin saberlo, está perjudicando la búsqueda científica de vida extraterrestre con su microondas.
Esto es lo que les pasó a científicos del radio telescopio de Parkes en Reino Unido que estuvieron recibiendo misteriosas señales cortas de radio durante años pensando que podían tratarse de una señal espacial.
Al final descubrieron que las misteriosas “explosiones de onda de radio cortas” provenían del microondas de su cocina.
Los culpables eran los impacientes científicos que abrían la puerta del microondas antes de tiempo, causando la perturbación.
Fuente: 24horas.cl
