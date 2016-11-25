El rascacielos más alto de San Francisco se está hundiendo

El rascacielos más alto de San Francisco se está hundiendo

By canal44
- 25 Noviembre, 2016
EE.UU.
35

El Millennium Tower, el rascacielos más alto de la ciudad de San Francisco (EE.UU.), se está “hundiendo varios centímetros al año”, confirmó hoy la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) tras analizar imágenes de su satélite artificial Sentinel-1.

Según estudios realizados por su programa Copérnico, la famosa torre, completada en 2009 y de casi 200 metros de altura, “ha mostrado signos de hundimiento e inclinación” que podrían deberse a que los pilares de soporte “no descansan firmemente sobre su base”.

Los estudios de la ciudad estadounidense son utilizados para ayudar a científicos a mejorar el análisis de los movimientos de suelo en zonas urbanas de Europa, “particularmente en zonas activas de hundimiento”.

ESA cita como ejemplo las zonas más antiguas cercanas a la estación de tren de Oslo, en Noruega, que según estudios de la agencia, “experimenta un hundimiento severo”, en comparación con los nuevos edificios que cuentan con una “base apropiada”.

La meta de la agencia espacial es crear “un servicio de vigilancia de deformación de tierra a escala nacional o incluso continental”, usando como punto de partida “los estudios específicos de San Francisco y Oslo”.

“El Sentinel-1 será una plataforma altamente versátil y fiable para programas de vigilancia de deformación (de suelo) en Noruega y en todo el mundo”, explicó John Dehls, del centro de Estudio Geológico de Noruega.

Para detectar cambios de “solo milímetros” en la superficie, los científicos combinan “múltiples imágenes” de radar del Sentinel-1, un satélite del programa Copérnico de vigilancia ambiental también utilizado en el análisis de la zona del Ártico, el ambiente marino, terrestre y boscoso en todo el mundo.

Con Información de Rpp.pe

