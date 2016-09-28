El orgullo de San Agustín recibe premio:

La presea Vida Activa 2016 para Manuel Robles
El orgullo de San Agustín, el maestro Manuel Robles, recibió la presea “Vida Activa 2016” por su destacó trabajo a favor de la comunidad.
Fue la organización civil Girasoles quien lo reconoció por la labor que continué realizando, además le entregaron un cheque de 25 mil pesos.
El evento que se realiza cada año para premiar el trabajo del adulto mayor, fue amenizado por el comediante Sergio Corona.
