El mito de las lunas de octubre

“De las lunas, la de octubre es más hermosa, porque en ella se refleja la quietud” interpretaba Pedro Infante con la canción ‘Luna de octubre’ del compositor José Antonio Michel.
A la letra, que ahora han hecho famosa otros cantantes, se suman las opiniones que, aseguran, el satélite natural de la Tierra luce mejor en este mes.
“Por supuesto, véala, esto no lo vemos todos los días, en octubre están las más bonitas”, expresa Alejandra López, la noche del 15, quien observa la luna llena desde la colonia Centro en la Ciudad de México.
Sin embargo, el socio de la Sociedad Astronómica de México (SAM), Aldo Acosta, negó que la Luna tenga una posición y apreciación característica.
“Invariablemente, en algún momento, la Luna se va a apreciar más cerca de la Tierra y va a brillar un poquito más, pero eso pasa todos los meses, octubre no tiene nada de especial”, afirmó.
En entrevista para Notimex, explicó que cada mes ocurren los fenómenos denominados “perigeo” y “apogeo”, es decir, cuando la Luna se encuentra en el punto más cercano y lejano de la Tierra, respectivamente.
“Hay efectos ópticos y psicólogos que hacen ver a la Luna en el horizonte más grande, grandísima, pero es una cuestión de percepción y tenemos contra qué compararlo”, recalcó.
El integrante de la SAM, una asociación de expertos fundada desde hace más de 100 años para difundir la astronomía, resaltó que el apreciar la Luna de manera especial en octubre puede obedecer a efectos psicológicos.
“Alguna vez leí que podría ser un aspecto psicológico para los habitantes de México, porque estamos saliendo de una temporada muy lluviosa y las probabilidades de ver la Luna son menores. Entonces cuando acabamos de ver la lluvia y volvemos a ver la Luna nos parece particularmente bonita”, subrayó.
No obstante, Octubre es un mes con mucha actividad en el cielo y se puede notar a simple vista, sólo basta recostarse en el suelo y ser paciente.
Por ejemplo, está la lluvias de estrellas -fragmentos de cola de cometas que atraviesan la atmósfera de la Tierra-. “Hay varias, entre ellas están las Dracónidas o las Gemínidas, pero la que más llama la atención es la que pertenece al cometa Halley, que adopta el nombre de Oriónidas”, comentó Acosta.
En cuanto a las nebulosas, explicó que, la llamada “Tarántula”, sólo se podrá apreciar con equipo sofisticado, por lo que recomendó dirigir la mirada a la denominada Orión.
“En estos momentos Orión va levantándose a media noche y esta nebulosa que es muy, pero muy brillante, se encuentra ahí abajo del Cinturón de Orión también conocido como el M42”, subrayó.
Expuso que la nebulosa, un cúmulo de polvo y gas brillante, solo se podrá mirar en el cielo nocturno, a partir de este mes y hasta febrero de 2017.
En cuanto a la apreciación de los planetas, detalló que en la actualidad Mercurio avanza hacia la parte trasera del Sol, mientras que Saturno aún se encuentra en la constelación de Escorpión, por lo que todavía se puede apreciar.
“Más o menos, cerca del 27 es cuando se verá el máximo acercamiento entre estos dos planetas, algo similar a lo que llamaban el beso entre Venus y Júpiter. Así, en cuanto anochezca, veremos al poniente dos puntos brillantes que se acercan poco a poco”, apuntó.
