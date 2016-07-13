El misterio del ladrón que robó US$200.000, saltó de un avión en paracaídas y nunca fue hallado

Un hombre de mediana edad, vestido con un traje impecable y un abrigo y corbata negros, fue al aeropuerto y compró un pasaje en la víspera del Día de Acción de Gracias de 1971 en Portland (Oregon) bajo el nombre de Dan Cooper. Comenzaba así uno de los mayores misterios sin resolver en la historia criminal de Estados Unidos.

El tal Cooper tomó un vuelo de Northwest Orient Airlines con destino a Seattle y se sentó en la última final del avión junto a otros 36 pasajeros y seis tripulantes.

Pidió un bourbon con soda y se puso a fumar cigarrillos Raleigh.

Al poco de despegar entregó una nota a la azafata, Florence Schaffner, de 23 años, quien la guardó en el bolsillo sin darle mayor importancia. La chica comentó después que creía que se trataba de una proposición sexual, como otras que había recibido.

Pero se equivocaba. El hombre enseguida le dijo que leyera la nota, diciéndole que escondía una bomba y pidió que se sentara a su lado.

Le enseñó un maletín repleto de cables y exigió US $200.000 en billetes de US $20 y cuatro paracaídas.

La azafata llevó la nota al piloto quien aterrizó en Seattle, donde Cooper permitió que los pasajeros desembarcaran junto a dos azafatas, a cambio de lo que exigía.

A 3.000 metros de altura

Tras despegar nuevamente con los pilotos y una tercera azafata, Cooper ordenó que el avión tomara rumbo a Ciudad de México.

Dio órdenes concretas sobre a qué altura volar, a qué velocidad debían ir y la posición del avión. Una vez satisfecho, Cooper se ató el dinero al cuerpo y pidió que la azafata fuera a la cabina del avión para quedarse solo.

Llegamos a la conclusión hoy que había llegado la hora de cerrar el caso Frank Montoya

En algún lugar entre Seattle y Reno (Nevada), Cooper abrió la puerta trasera del Boeing 727 y saltó en paracaídas a unos 3.000 metros de altura, en plena noche, sobre las montañas agrestes del estado de Washington, esfumándose para siempre.

Nunca se supo ni siquiera su nombre real. Compró el pasaje con el nombre de Dan Cooper y después la prensa le añadió las siglas D.B. después de que el Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI, por sus siglas en inglés) investigara a un sospechoso llamado D.B. Cooper, quien resultó ser inocente.

Desde entonces el FBI ha entrevistado a un millar de sospechosos.

La mejor pista surgió en 1980 , cuando un niño se topó con un paquete en descomposición que contenía US $5.800 en billetes de US $20 con números de serie que coincidían con los del botín.

También encontraron trozos de paracaídas y la corbata negra que llevaba Cooper, pero ni rastro del ladrón.

Fin de la investigación

Esta semana el FBI finalmente arrojó la toalla.

Lo anunciaba el agente Frank Montoya, quien afirmó: “Hoy llegamos a la conclusión de que llegó la hora de cerrar el caso porque no hay nada nuevo”.

Ponía así punto final a una de las investigaciones criminales más prolongadas -e inconcluyentes- del FBI.

Aunque, eso sí, Montoya añadió: “Si surgiese algún indicio nuevo, sobre todo del paracaídas o del dinero, entonces reabriríamos el caso y llevaríamos al culpable a la justicia”.

Sin embargo, hasta que eso ocurra D.B. Cooper puede estar tranquilo, siempre y cuando haya sobrevivido al salto y siga con vida.

