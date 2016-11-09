El mensaje de la Torre Eiffel a “su hermana, la Estatua de la Libertad”
Cuando los centros de votación continuaban abiertos en los Estados Unidos, la cuenta de Twitter de la emblemática figura de la capital francesa envió un mensaje sobre los comicios.
“Hoy estoy pensando en mi hermana, la Estatua de la Libertad, porque es un día importante para su país #DíadeElecciones”, escribió la cuenta oficial.
Es común que la figura parisina “se vista” de los colores de un país en una fecha particular o importante y que rinda homenajes a través de los colores reflejados sobre ella.
Con Información de Infobae.com
