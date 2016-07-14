El lujoso regalo que se hizo Cristiano Ronaldo tras ganar la Eurocopa

El luso publicó una foto de su nuevo auto en las redes sociales. Se trata de un Bugatti Veyron, que se suma al resto de su colección
El actual campeón de Europa se encuentra de vacaciones en un yate en Ibiza y tiene tiempo de sobra para estudiar sus próximos despilfarros de dinero.
Es conocido el gusto del delantero por coleccionar vehículos de alta gama. “Llegó el animal”, anunció en su cuenta de Instagram, haciendo alusión a su nuevo Bugatti Veyron negro.
El auto posee características de primer nivel y es reconocido por elGuinness World Records como “el coche de producción legal más rápido del mundo en calles”.
El costo del “animal” ronda alrededor de los USD 3 millones, pero el precio podría llegar hasta los USD 8 millones según qué tan personalizado sea.
El Bugatti Veyron cuenta con más de mil caballos de fuerza, alcanzavelocidades máximas de 400 km/h y tiene la capacidad de acelerar de 0 a 100 en menos de tres segundos.
Cristiano Ronaldo sumó entonces una nueva marca a su colección. Ya contaba con un Lamborghini Aventator, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Aston Martin, entre otros.
Al parecer, el astro madrileño tuvo una relación con ese auto en 2008. En un anuncio de la marca deportiva Nike, compitió contra la máquina en una prueba de velocidad. Desde ese momento, con 23 años, quedó impactado y hoy, a los 31, pudo tener uno propio.
