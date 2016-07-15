El increíble viaje de Robert y Bella, la perra con cáncer: “Es el mejor regalo de despedida”
“Puedes amputarle la pierna, pero deberías sacrificarla ahora, porque va a sufrir mucho. El cáncer llegó a sus pulmones y el escenario sería de 3 a 6 meses de vida”, le dijo un veterinario a Robert Kugler, un “ex Marine devenido en viajero”, como él se describe. Bella, el labrador de Robert, tenía osteosarcoma, un cáncer óseo. Robert no la sacrificó.
“Fue una decisión difícil, pero hoy, 14 meses después, me alegro de haberla tomado”,dice Robert. Él y Bella están realizando un “viaje de despedida” por Estados Unidos. Visitaron todo el país, y ahora se encuentran recorriendo la costa este. “Bella es mi compañera de viaje. Y vamos seguir adelante todo el tiempo que podamos. Este increíble viaje fue la mejor decisión que pude haber tomado”.
Robert documenta su viaje con Bella en su cuenta de Instagram.
19 comentarios sobre “El increíble viaje de Robert y Bella, la perra con cáncer: “Es el mejor regalo de despedida””
