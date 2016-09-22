El dólar ataca: los precios de estos productos ya subieron

Ya se comienzan a sentir los efectos del incremento del dólar
México.- En la primera quincena de septiembre de 2016 el Índice Nacional de Precios al Consumidor registró un aumento de 0.54%, así como una tasa de inflación anual de 2.88%.
En el mismo periodo de 2015, los datos fueron de 0.32% quincenal y de 2.53% de inflación anual, informa el Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (Inegi).
Precios
El índice de precios subyacente mostró un aumento de 0.36%, colocando de este modo su tasa anual en 3.05%; por su parte, el índice de precios no subyacente se incrementó en 1.10% quincenal, obteniendo una variación anual de 2.36%.
Los productos que registraron un mayor aumento fueron el jitomate, la cebolla y el huevo; la primaria; los automóviles y la gasolina de bajo octanaje.
Entre los productos que más bajaron están los servicios profesionales; el gas domestico LP; la naranja, los plátanos y el servicio de telefonía.
La Cámara Nacional de la Industria de Transformación (Canacintra) informó que va a aumentar precios de algunos productos entre 2% y 6% a partir de octubre, debido a la dificultad de seguir absorbiendo constantes incrementos en sus costos por el dólar caro durante los últimos meses.
Con información de El Universal
