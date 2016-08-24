El desconocido truco de Instagram para el ‘selfie’ perfecto

Entre captura y captura, hay una tarea pendiente que nos ronda la cabeza: conseguir el‘selfie’ perfecto.
Ese en el que salgamos favorecidas, luzcamos nuestra mejor cara y presumamos en cada ocasión que podamos. Es decir, esa foto que terminaremos poniendo de perfil incluso en LinkedIn.
A menudo, las celebrities confiesan algunos de sus trucos.Por ejemplo, de Gigi y Kendallaprendimos que la app Aillis resaltaba una zona en particular del rostro para presumir de belleza al instante. Esta zona era los ojos, y el resultado de las fotos era este.
Una foto publicada por Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) el 23 de Ene de 2016 a la(s) 9:17 PST
También aparecieron diversas poses como el ‘squinching’ o el ‘fish gape’, extrañas muecas con la cara que conseguían que saliéramos favorecidas.
Ahora es un maquillador quien revela su desconocido truco para salir bien en un ‘selfie’.
No se trata de una aplicación ni de trucos de maquillaje (también existen) sino de una herramienta que encontramos en el mismo Instagram.
Creador de los looks de las Kardashians y de celebrities como Joan Smalls o Shay Mitchell,Patrick Ta afirma que modifica el color para darle un toque de rojo a la imagen.
Obsessed With The Red Filter 🔥 @itsashbenzo Hair By @chadwoodhair Makeup By @patrickta
Una foto publicada por Patrick Ta (@patrickta) el 7 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 7:38 PST
¿Dónde se encuentra esta opción? Tras hacer la foto, en vez de elegir un filtro debes darle a editar y buscar la opción color. De entre los diferentes tonos, escoge el rojo y listo.
Hacemos la prueba y sí, podemos decir que este va a ser también nuestro secreto (que ahora hemos compartido contigo) para presumir de selfies en Instagram.
