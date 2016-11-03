El cielo brillará con la súper Luna más intensa de este siglo

El satélite natural de la Tierra prepara un singular espectáculo que pocas veces se ve: una súper Luna que hará brillar el cielo y se verá mucho más grande de lo normal.
2016 se caracterizará por tres súper Lunas: la del pasado 16 de octubre, el 14 de noviembre y el 14 de diciembre, sin embargo, la segunda será más especial, pues esa noche lucirá 14 por ciento más grande y hasta 30 por ciento más luminosa, además, se podrá apreciar el proceso de acercamiento, que se completará en un lapso de alrededor de dos horas.
Esto no ocurría desde enero de 1948 y se repetirá hasta el 25 de noviembre del 2034.
¿CUÁNDO OCURRE?
El fenómeno de la súper Luna se produce cuando el Sol, la Luna y la Tierra se alinean y la órbita del satélite natural se encuentra en su punto más cercano a la Tierra, a este fenómeno -en astronomía- se le conoce como sicigia.
Dado que la órbita de la Luna es elíptica, una cara (perigeo) está aproximadamente 48 mil 280 kilómetros más cerca de la Tierra que la otra (apogeo).
Una súper Luna o Luna llena de perigeo recibe una mayor cantidad de luz solar por el reflejo terrestre, lo que incrementará su brillo y hará que su tamaño aparente ser mayor.
Este espectáculo natural se aprecia mejor fuera de las ciudades, en lugares alejados de las luces y con cielo despejado, además de que ocurrirá al acercarse la medianoche.
Considerando esto, habrá que prepararse para disfrutar de este hecho de la naturaleza, uno que podría ser único en la vida.
\
mpe
Itamar Serp
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting
sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
lelio vieira carneiro junior
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
It’s not my first time to go to see this web
site, i am visiting this web site dailly and obtain pleasant data from here everyday.
resort asbestos
Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will
send this information to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read.
I appreciate you for sharing!
Umanizzare
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article.
Thanks for providing these details.
timex observe
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do
it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks a lot
Aisha
At this moment I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming again to read
further news.
Itamar Serp
Hello I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.|
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
It is the best time to make some plans for the longer term
and it is time to be happy. I have read this publish and if I may I wish to suggest you few attention-grabbing things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this
article. I want to learn more issues approximately it!
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
It’s genuinely very complex in this active life to listen news on TV, so I simply use world wide web for that purpose, and take the hottest information.
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.|