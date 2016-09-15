El atleta paralímpico más alto de la historia juega sentado

Sentado en el piso, los brazos de Morteza Mehrzadselakjani sobrepasan los 1,8 metros.
De pie, el atleta paralímpico iraní mide 2,46 metros lo que lo hace el atleta más alto en la historia de los Paralímpicos y el segundo hombre más alto del mundo.
Con 2,48 m, solo el turco Sultan Kosen es más alto que él.
Estrella de voleibol sentado
Aunque su altura le ha causado a Mehrzadselakjani —mejor conocido como Mehrzad— angustia y sufrimiento toda su vida, en la cancha de voleibol sentado lo ha convertido en una estrella.
Cuando ingresó en el tercer set del partido del grupo B contra Ucranaia, el público en el Riocentro Pavilion explotó.
Jugando como colocador, Mehrzad hizo el servicio y llevó al equipo al match point, en el que se fajó un as para sellar la victoria de Irán en sets seguidos 22-25 26-28 20-25.
Su llegada este año al equipo, que ya estaba en el primer lugar del ranking mundial, Mehrzad ha fortalecido la campaña de Irán por el oro: los iraníes han ganado cinco oros y dos platas en sus siete participaciones paralímpicas.
Un cambio de vida
Pero la ventaja competitiva de Mehrzad ha venido a un precio muy alto. Sufre de acromegalia, una extraña condición causada por el exceso de la hormona de crecimiento.
A la edad de 16 años, ya medía más de 1,87 m. Un año antes, una grave fractura de pelvis por un accidente de bicicleta detuvo el crecimiento de su pierna derecha, que es ahora15 centímetros más corta que la izquierda, lo que le dificulta caminar. Mehrzad normalmente usa una silla de ruedas o muletas para desplazarse.
Un reciente estudio ha mostrado que debido al mayor riesgo de cáncer y problemas cardiovasculares, la gente con acromegalia son propensas a tener una muerte temprana.
Antes de descubrir el voleibol sentado hace cinco años, la vida de Mehrzad era muy diferente.
“Estaba solo, estaba deprimido”, le dijo a la televisión iraní sobre su vida al crecer. “Pero mi vida ha cambiado por jugar voleibol sentado y ser un paralímpico”.
Un saque matador
Un entrenador vio a Mehrzad en televisión e inmediatamente detectó su potencial. Después de entrenar en clubes regionales iraníes, fue seleccionado para el equipo nacional en marzo y preparó su debut paralímpico.
“Le hemos dado una plataforma para ser un campeón paralímpico”, dijo el entrenador Hadi Rezaeigarkani en el sitio web de Río 2016. “Lo estamos preparando para hacer historia”.
Así como en el partido contra Ucrania el miércoles, la primera aparición paralímpica de Mehrzad fue como substituto en el partido preliminar con China.
Cuando estuvo en la cancha durante el segundo set, el paralímpico dejó su huella con un servicio matador que facilitó la victoria para su equipo.
Paso a paso
“No vamos a mostrar todas las cartas al mismo tiempo”, dijo Rezaeigarkani a Rio2016.com sobre el arma (no tan) secreta del equipo.
“Vamos paso a paso, pero lo estamos entrenando para ser el mejor del mundo en dos años”.
“Solía ser considerado un tipo extraño y ahora puede ser un campeón”.
El equipo de Irán jugará contra la nación anfitriona en la semifinal el viernes, mientras que Alemania jugará contra el campeón defensor, Bosnia y Herzegovina, en la otra semifinal.
pt.wikipedia.org
It’s difficult to find well-informed people in this particular subject, however, you sound like you know
what you’re talking about! Thanks
route travel tips
If you wish for to improve your knowledge simply keep visiting this web site
and be updated with the most recent news posted here.
globosatplay.globo.com
This post is really a pleasant one it assists new internet viewers, who are
wishing for blogging.
web dating guidelines
Very nice article, exactly what I needed.
http://www.globo.com/busca/?q=Frederico+de+Almeida+Vieira+Carneiro
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something
which I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very broad for me.
I am taking a look forward in your subsequent put up,
I’ll try to get the cling of it!
Umanizzare presídios
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy
on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come
here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to
create your theme? Outstanding work!
brazil butt lift
Thank you for any other wonderful post. The place else may anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect way of
writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such info.
LarLime
Cialis Kamagra Jelly Propecia Dose viagra online Pharmacie En Ligne Cytotec Cialis And Viagra Online Ou Acheter En Ligne Dapoxetine
best butt
I don’t even know how I ended up here, however I thought
this put up was once great. I do not recognize who you might be but certainly you’re
going to a famous blogger for those who aren’t already.
Cheers!
well-known dating sites
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how regarding unpredicted emotions.
soccer shoes pattern
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all
important infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
irregular heart rhythms
Hi there, I want to subscribe for this website to get hottest updates, so where can i do it please help
out.
brazil butt lift
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
toned butt
Awesome issues here. I’m very happy to see your article.
Thank you a lot and I’m having a look ahead
to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
travel news
Whats up very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I am glad to seek out so many helpful info right here within the publish, we need develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for
sharing. . . . . .
butt muscles
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet
explorer, may check this? IE still is the market leader
and a large part of other people will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make
my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thank
you
Angus
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the
web. Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning
this publish higher! Come on over and talk over
with my web site . Thank you =)
soccer sweat shirts
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
to and you are just too great. I actually like what you have received here,
certainly like what you’re saying and the best way during which you are saying it.
You are making it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it wise.
I cant wait to read far more from you. That is really a great site.
LarLime
Propecia 10mg Or 5mg [url=http://viafreetrial.com]buy viagra[/url] Priligy Discussion
butt muscles
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
pt.wikipedia.org
I like the valuable info you provide on your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly.
I’m rather certain I will be informed many new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the following!
confer heart
I all the time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I am
a user of internet so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to
web.
Jed
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled
me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed
me. Thanks, very nice article.
heart protection
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found
It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to give a contribution & assist different users like its helped me.
Good job.
backpacking travel
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
phones allow
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
bigger butt workouts
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web site are truly
remarkable for people experience, well, keep up
the good work fellows.
LarLime
Buy Vibramycin Doxycycline New Zealand [url=http://costofcial.com]buy cialis[/url] Does Amoxicillin Affect Apri
LarLime
Viagra Ohne Rezept Per Bankeinzug Propecia Side Effect Delivery Overnight Viagra [url=http://cheapcheapvia.com]viagra[/url] Levitra 10mg Kaufen Cialis Viagra Generico