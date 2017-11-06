El actor Tyrese Gibson llora por no poder ver a su hija

El actor Tyrese Gibson compartió un video en su cuenta de Facebook donde se le vellorar por un proceso legal que le impide ver a su hija Shayla
Estados Unidos.- El actor Tyrese Gibson compartió un video en su cuenta de Facebook donde se le ve llorar por un proceso legal que le impide ver a su hija Shayla, de 10 años, al tiempo en el que se dice estar en la ruina y lamentó que sus amigos multimillonarios no le ayuden.
En la grabación, Gibson aseguró que no continuará en “Rápidos y furiosos” si Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” sigue siendo parte de la saga y explicó que su molestia con el actor es porque “La Roca” está retrasando el rodaje de la noventa entrega de la película (en la que trabaja Gibson), lo que le impide a él tener los ingresos económicos que en este momento le resultan urgentes.
Please guys pray for me and my wife’s strength and love…. Women of our world our QUEENS – please stand in prayer with my wife…. and our angel SHAYLA ….. #DaddyLovesYouShaylaNoMatterWhat We are Not just married we are happily married that’s when this unexpected attack happened – I’m ONLY speaking out publicly Because I’ve learned SO much I’m from the hood but have never ever been on trail I repeat EVER……. My main take away is speak TRUTH to POWER and IF you’re telling the truth you should never ever settle for what they’re offering cause we did nothing wrong…… I’m on my way back to court…. I guess this week after being away from my angel for 60 days no text, no calls, no Facetime and an empty room and bed with no kisses at night before bed me and my wife have been suffering just like I know other real and involved “fathers” have been suffering so I’m on my way and I hope and pray that the your honor in good conscious make the decision to protect our angel – NoRMA I don’t hate you I just simply and literally moved on – I’m not just married I’m HAPPILY MARRIED to Shaylas example, Yes is true I didn’t just selfishly marry I was on a mission to find my daughters example, her blueprint, her consistent point of reference for what class and sophistication and the power of education and being selfless a feminist, activist, women’s marches working inside the prison systems, children’s services that’s WHO I married proud Shayla I married a licensed social worker and she’s SO SO SO powerful and amazing and like your father she’s in LOVE with the lord Jesus Christ…….. I’m almost out of money……. but I want you to know I’m willing to liquidate and lose it all cause I’m not a Singer, I’m not an actor I’m not a man with material possessions I’m Shaylas FATHER…………………………………. Pray for us….. please men and women of God pray for us and we have been and still doing the same for you…….. “Father” a full on committedFATHER…… Fathers worldwide please I wanna share with you something I learned google Psychology #Enmeshment and watch videos – then google what’s called #ParentingAlienation This is illegal, damaging and very harming to our innocent angels and its causes lifetime effects if you don’t get in on it early……. Please don’t make this about men vs women that’s not what this is please it’s about FATHERS vs LIERS – And the lies that people are ENMESHED IN!!!!!!!! One day I will get you back…….. One day your mother needs help…. And if I lose you over this post…… I hope they ultimately decide to do what’s IN your best interest…… But no MATTER WHAT I WILL NEVER EVER GIVE UP ON YOU AND I WILL NEVER ATOP PRESENTING FACTS…….. Being honest in honorable and Me and your new step mother are raising an honorable little girl….. God will get you back to me I promise you…. he will…. I’m Jesus name we pray….. and yes fathers were praying for you too…. When we do right we should ALL be rewarded with our babies…….. we work HARD and put it all on the line for our babies…….. Honorable Queens and mothers of the world I just wanna send my love and Say THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
El actor de 45 años aparece con una camiseta que tiene estampada la frase “Shayla es lo máximo” y habla del juicio con Norma Mitchell, con quien se casó en 2007 y de la que se separó tan solo 10 meses después.
Hace referencia a las acusaciones de su exesposa, quien consiguió una orden de restricción temporal para que el actor no se acerque a ella ni a su hija tras asegurar que era violento con ambas y que incluso, una vez, golpeó tan fuerte a la niña que esta no pudo sentarse por varios días.
“Por favor, no me quites a mi bebe. Ella es todo lo que tengo”. Tyrese Gibson llora en el video y pide a su exesposa no mentir sobre su trato con su hija.
“Estoy en 13 mil dólares al mes. ¡Qué más quieres de mí! (…) No te odio, Norma. No sé por qué tú sí me odias a mí, pero no puedes despertar un día y decidir acusarme de haber hecho algo que no hice. Y no he podido decir nada porque no me lo han permitido”.
Además, se quejó de tener amigos multimillonarios, quienes en estos momento no lo respaldan. “He estado allí para ellos, por qué ellos no están ahora para mí”, Gibson en suvideo de Facebook.
En otra publicación, ahora en la red social de Instagram, el actor vuelve a hacer referencia a Dwayne Johnson, lo llama “payaso” y dice estar pensando en dejar el personaje de Roman Pearce si él continúa en el rodaje de la saga.
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
Fuente: Expreso
