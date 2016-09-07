EEUU: Choque aéreo entre dos aviones deja tres personas muertas

Un accidente aéreo remeció este miércoles al estado de Georgia, en Estados Unidos.
Según informan medios locales, dos aviones de tamaño pequeño protagonizaron un choque en pleno vuelo, sobre el aeropuerto regional de Carrollton. Producto del accidente, tres personas murieron.
Las causas del infortunado hecho aún se desconocen. En tanto, varios equipos de emergencia llegaron hasta el lugar para atender las consecuencias e investigar los antecedentes.
Fuente: 24horas.cl
