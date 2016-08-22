Economía mexicana retrocede en segundo trimestre

El Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) de México disminuyó un 0.2% en comparación con el trimestre inmediato anterior, de acuerdo con cifras desestacionalizadas, de acuerdo reportó el Inegi esta mañana.
Ésta es su primera baja desde el segundo trimestre de 2013.
Producto de lo anterior, la variación anual se ubicó en 1.5%, tasa ligeramente al 1.4% reportado anteriormente de manera preliminar.
Por componentes, las actividades industriales se redujeron en términos reales -1.5% y las agropecuarias -0.3%; en tanto que las actividades relacionadas con los servicios avanzaron 0.1% frente al trimestre que le precede.
En su comparación anual, el Producto Interno Bruto de las actividades primarias registraron una variación real de 3.9% en el segundo trimestre de 2016 con relación a igual lapso de 2015, y el de las terciarias 2.4%; mientras que el de las secundarias cayó 0.3 por ciento.
Sin embargo, aumentó un 2.5% en el segundo trimestre de 2016 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, según cifras originales divulgadas por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía.
En el primer semestre del año, el PIB reportó un crecimiento de 2.5 por ciento respecto al mismo periodo de 2015, resultado del alza de 3.4 por ciento de las actividades Primarias, de 3.3 por ciento de las Terciarias y de 0.7 por ciento de las Secundarias.
Así, el PIB del segundo trimestre del año, de 2.5 por ciento, resultó ligeramente por arriba del 2.4 por ciento con la estimación oportuna dado a conocer por el Inegi el 29 de julio pasado, y a la tasa de 2.4 por ciento anual registrada en el primer trimestre.
Además, es el mayor incremento anual para un segundo trimestre desde 2012, de acuerdo con estadísticas de las cifras originales.
La actual estimación de la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP) para la economía mexicana este año es de un crecimiento en un rango entre 2.2 y 3.2 por ciento, mientras que el Banco de México (Banxico) pronostica un avance en un intervalo entre 2.0 y 3.0 por ciento.
Este lunes, el subsecretario de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Fernando Aportela Rodríguez, ofrecerá una conferencia sobre la evolución económica, en la cual dará a conocer si la dependencia federal mantiene o modifica su estimado de crecimiento para todo el año.
El Inegi señaló que en su comparación anual, el PIB registró un avance de 1.5 por ciento en el segundo trimestre de 2016 en relación con igual lapso de 2015, con cifras desestacionalizadas, dato también marginalmente por arriba del 1.4 por ciento dado a conocer en la estimación oportuna, aunque su menor crecimiento desde el primer trimestre de 2014.
Destacó que por grandes actividades económicas, el PIB de las Actividades Primarias se elevó 3.9 por ciento y el de las Terciarias 2.4 por ciento; mientras que el de las Secundarias cayó 0.3 por ciento.
Con información de NTX
tinder dating site free
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant idea, post is pleasant, thats why i have read it entirely
tinder dating site
Yes! Finally someone writes about tinder dating site free.
tender dating site free
Admiring the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you offer.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
tinder dating
Nice blog right here! Additionally your
website rather a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of?
Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host?
I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours
lol
tinder
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to
get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness
and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a excellent job
with this. Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera.
Superb Blog!
tender dating site
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about
this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
tinder
Awesome website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed
here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable people that
share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
me know. Many thanks!
tinder
I seriously love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
I’m wanting to create my very own blog and would like to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Kudos!
tinder dating site free
Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and
your views are nice for new visitors.
tinder dating
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m
having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
tinder dating
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and
in accession capital to say that I acquire actually enjoyed account
your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement
you get right of entry to persistently quickly.
tinder dating site
Hi to every , because I am really keen of reading this weblog’s post to be updated regularly.
It contains nice material.