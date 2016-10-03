Ebrio de EEUU embistió a motociclistas:

Mató a médico e hirió a dos acompañantes
Un ciudadano norteamericano mató a un miembro de Motoclub Médico, tras embestir a varios motociclistas sobre una transitada vialidad en la que manejaba ebrio y en sentido contrario.
Javier Torres de 70 años de edad tomó el Blvd. Independencia de manera incorrecta hasta impactar a los motociclistas que salieron proyectados hacia el asfalto.
Uno de los afectados identificado como José Manuel Ortiz de 48 años de edad falleció de inmediato, mientras que su hijo observó el accidente y otras dos personas más resultaron heridas.
El responsable intentó darse a la fuga, pero fue sometido por otros conductores, mientras que su unidad Honda Civic de modelo antiguo quedó destrozada junto a las motocicletas.
