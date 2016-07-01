Cuatro acribillados en casa de Morelos:

Dos personas murieron en el lugar del ataque
Dos jóvenes murieron y dos de sus amigos quedaron gravemente lesionados cuando un grupo armado los sorprendió en el exterior de la vivienda donde celebraban una fiesta.
Los cuerpos de las víctimas mortales quedaron en el cruce de las calles Oaxaca y Constituyentes, de la colonia Morelos IV, mientras que los sobrevivientes fueron llevados a recibir atención médica.
Al lugar acudieron varios conocidos de las víctimas, pero se desconoce la razón del ataque y el paradero de los pistoleros.
