Dormir y adelgazar, sólo si lo haces a esta hora

Si acostumbras dormir tarde, te tengo noticias… no significa que no vas a descansar, sino que vas a subir de peso, por eso toma en cuenta cuál es la mejor hora para dormir y adelgazar.
Un estudio de Northwestern University, revela que siempre es mejor dormir antes de las 12:45 AM, pues las personas que se desvelan demasiado, generan hábitos alimenticios poco saludables al descansar menos y durante el día consumen mayor cantidad de carbohidratos y menos vegetales.
En estudio involucró a 96 adultos entre 18 y 50 años de edad, quienes portaron monitores para medir su actividad física y sus patrones de sueño por una semanas.
Los hábitos alimenticios fueron un factor determinante en el resultado, porque aquellos que durmieron menos de 6 horas y media, durante la noche; tuvieron un desempeño menor durante el día y tendencia a subir de peso.
La importancia de un horario fijo
Aquellos que se acuestan más tarde, recurren a alimentos “expresss” o “fast food”, a falta de tiempo o ganas de cocinar. En general personas físicamente menos activas que el resto y con sobrepeso.
Quienes generan hábitos responsables de levantarse temprano, parecen tener una característica donde genéticamente están programados, con una tasa metabólica más elevada y una ingesta calórica y de grasas mucho menor.
Comprobado, dormir a tiempo adelgaza
Los buenos hábitos para dormir tienen un impacto asombroso, porque según el estudio quienes se duermen después de las 12:45, pueden ganar hastas 900 gramos por mes si no practican alguna actividad física.
Quienes duermen más y mejor, tienden a ser más inteligentes y más creativos, además mejora la capacidad de razonamiento y un metabolismo ágil, lo que te ayuda a procesar mejor tus alimentos y mantenerte en un peso ideal.
